BARNETTE-HENSHAW, Eddie, 41, of Richmond, died January 1, 2020. He is survived by his husband, Troy Henshaw; mother, Barbara Titus; father, Ricky Titus; sisters, Summer Walsh (Kevin) and Barbara Toth; children, Megan Johnson (Daniel), Pol Henshaw and Brooking Henshaw; grandchild, Winter Johnson; and his dog, Violin; also, nieces and nephews, family and friends, too numerous to mention. Eddie had been clean and sober for four years, an accomplishment that he was both humble and proud about. Eddie earned his Medical Assistant and Pharmacy Tech certification as well as having studied Culinary Arts. Eddie was friend to everyone he met, his love and joy cannot be replaced. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, 2 p.m. at Community of Christ, 13651 Bradley Bridge Road, Chester, Va. 23831. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Richmond Animal League, ral.org.View online memorial
