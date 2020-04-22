BARNETTE, Ronnie Laton, 77, of Walkerton, Va., was called home Saturday, April 18, 2020, by our Heavenly Father. Ronnie was born the son of the late Earl Laton Barnette and Gladys Brown Barnette in Tazwell County, Va., on February 18, 1943. He was united in holy matrimony to Constance "Connie" Fay Taylor Barnette on June of 1973. This union was blessed with two sons. Ronnie was a lifetime member of the Walkerton Community Fire Association, where he served as Chief and President. He contributed countless hours and dedication throughout his time here to ensure pride and respect for the organization he cherished. Ronnie proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps, where he faithfully pronounced his pride in his country. Upon his discharge from service, he spent the majority of his adult life working in the envelope manufacturing field, where his personality and devotion garnered an enormous group of friends that he called "family." In 2002, he took an early retirement to fulfill a lifelong dream of running an HVAC business with his sons to serve the community he adored. Ronnie was a very passionate husband, father, Grandpa and friend. He also was very passionate about River Bend Walkers and Timberchopper Redbones and was a proud member of the Virginia State Coonhunters Association, where he loved to participate in competition hunts and bench shows with his beloved hounds. His amazing life will forever be cherished in the lives of his children: Mark Latane Barnette (Ashley) of Tappahannock, Va., Matthew Earl Barnette (Michelle) of Walkerton, Va.; five grandchildren, Zachary Barnette, Patrick Barnette, Latane Barnette, Anne Blanche Barnette and Winston Barnette; brother, J.B. Barnette (Bobbi) of King William, Va.; aunt, Lillian Seagroves of North Carolina; very special "daughter," Ashley Poore Barbrey of King William, Va.; sisters-in-law, Trudy Sears of Shackelfords, Va., Phyllis Helms of Tallahassee, Fla.; and brother-in-law, Jimmy Taylor of Hague, Va. The family will be having a private graveside service and will announce a Celebration of Life memorial to be held at the Walkerton Community Fire Association building at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to The Walkerton Fire Department, P.O.Box 85, Walkerton, Va. 23177, in memory of Ronnie L. Barnette.View online memorial
