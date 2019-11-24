BARNEY, Maxine N., 82, of Midlothian, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Barney; parents, Roscoe and Fannie Nichols; and her sisters, Wilma Nichols and Della Dean Mayes. She is survived by her children, daughter, Dawn Roy of Midlothian; son, Chris Barney (Ronda) of Carrollton, Texas; grandchildren, Aaron, Andrew, Seth and Raegan; and her brother, Willard Nichols (Ricki) of Winston-Salem, N.C. Maxine loved sending cards and writing letters that told a story. Many will miss her wonderful Christmas cards with delightful stories of the family from the previous year. She adored her grandchildren and created many lasting memories for them. Maxine and Bobby were married for 60 years; in those years they formed and cherished friendships with many people. The wonderful people of Bethany Place Baptist Church became family to them. They especially delighted in their friendship with "The Apple Dumpling Gang," Barbara and Bob Hege, Betty and Frank Hines and Clois and Robert Gibson - you all meant so much to them. The stories of the adventures experienced during the last 60 years will live on forever! Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a charity of your choice.View online memorial
