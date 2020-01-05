BARONIAN, Samuel, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at the age of 89. Sam was born on June 8, 1930, in Detroit, Michigan, to Nick and Elizabeth Baronian and moved to Richmond at six months old. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and University of Richmond and served in the Virginia National Guard. He is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Elizabeth "Liz" V. Baronian; their sons, Samuel Baronian Jr. (Marion) and Theodore Baronian; and grandchildren, Samuel Baronian III and Caroline E. Baronian. Sam spent his entire career locally in Richmond developing, owning and operating the family restaurant and hotel business with his father and his brother, John, including Nick's Grill, Nick's House of Steaks, Regency Inn of Richmond and Regency Inn South, until his retirement. As part of his commitment to that industry, Sam served as longtime Director and Treasurer of the Virginia Restaurant Association. Sam loved traveling with Liz around the world with the Retail Merchants Association. He enjoyed cooking (of course), tending to proliferate vegetable gardens, deep-sea fishing, reading and playing cards and games of chance. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Ben. Services and burial were private. The family will receive friends 4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, January 6, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tuckahoe Volunteer Rescue Squad, 1101 Horsepen Road, Henrico, Va. 23229 or Capital Caring Health, 2900 Telestar Court, Falls Church, Va. 22042. We will always love and miss you Dad!View online memorial
