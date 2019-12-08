BARR, William H., Pharm.D., Ph.D., 82, of Topping, Va., passed away at his home listening to Louis Armstrong on December 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Deborah; children, Deborah L. Wingfield (Randy), William A. Barr, Suzanne M. Barr; stepson, Dean Smith; brother, Chuck Barr; grandchildren, Krystal, Blake, Ryan, Erika, Amy, Kayla; five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Barr; mother, Alma Faye Barr; stepdaughter, Tish Smith; daughter-in-law, Susan Barr; brother, Jim Barr; sister-in-law, Gillian Barr; and grandson, Scott Wingfield. Prior to retirement, Dr. Barr was Chairman and Professor of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutics at VCU School of Pharmacy, Richmond, Va. He was awarded the E. Claiborne Robins Distinguished Professor and Chair in 1988. He was a mentor and advisor to many graduate students, a leader in the fight against the opioid epidemic and a world-renowned contributor to the field of pharmacokinetics and drug absorption research. He was an amazing trumpet player and the leader of Swingtime Big Band and a member of the Doctors of Jazz Dixieland Band, with performances locally and internationally. He was a scientist in every sense of the word, and in his ultimate goal to further medical advancement donated his body to science after his death. A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. on January 12, 2020, in the Smith Building, School of Pharmacy, 410 N. 12th Street, Richmond, Va. The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to MCV Foundation in support of the William Barr Graduate Scholarship, http://go.vcu.edu/barr. Contributions can be sent to 111 N. Fourth St., Box 843042, Richmond, Va. 23284 or by calling Louie Correa at (804) 828-3016.View online memorial