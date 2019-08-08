BARRETT, Evelyn "Granny" Williams, 77, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on August 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Barrett; daughters, Rebecca Newcomb and Tina Larson; and many other family members. She is survived by sisters, Shelby Testerman, Carolyn Taylor (Harvey) and Brenda Simms; son, Allen Barrett (Annette); daughter, Janet Barrett and son-in-law, David Larson; grandchildren, Dana Brooks (Chris), Joshua Barrett (Crystal) and Justin Barrett; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Zack, Autumn Brooks and Lucas Barrett; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Friday, August 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, Va. 23224, where a memorial service, with Dr. Ron Wyatt, will be held Saturday, August 10, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite church or charity.View online memorial