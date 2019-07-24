BARRETT, JAMES JR.

BARRETT, James Albert Jr., passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019. James, "B.B." as we called him, was born January 20, 1930. He attended Elba and Moore Elementary Schools, Armstrong High School and Virginia Union University. After graduating, he became a teacher at Union High School in Bowling Green, Va. After teaching for many years, he became a hospital attendant at MCV Hospital. He then served in the U.S. Army for two years. During his life, he was very interested in photography and photographed many people and places. At an early age, he joined Moore Street Baptist Church and was a dedicated member. Coming from a musical family, he played piano by ear and enjoyed it very much. He was preceded in death by his father, James Albert Barrett Sr.; his mother, Esther Johnson Barrett; two brothers, Landon Johnson Smith and Jerome Ralph Barrett; two sisters, Ethelynd Taylor and Esther Barrett. He leaves to mourn his brother, Alvin Barrett; niece, Courtney Rice; nephews, Brian Taylor (Nicole); James Rice (Debrah); sister-in-law, Delores Barrett; and other relatives and friends. The family would like to thank you for your kind expressions of sympathy. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Riverview Cemetery.View online memorial