BARRETT, JOHN JR.

BARRETT, John H. Jr., of Richmond, peacefully entered eternal rest September 3, 2019, at Hospice of Virginia at Retreat Hospital. Surviving are his beloved wife, Ruby Barrett; children, Iris McDaniel (Shane), Mona Lisa Barrett (Michelle) of Hines, Georgia, Glenn Barrett of Pompano, Florida, Claudette Archer (Curtis), Rosette Lewis (Don), Vickie Barett (Clarene) and Jeffrey Barrett; a host of grandchildren, siblings, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Friday, September 13, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Supt. Larry C. Miles officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial