BARRETT, John Francis, former Chief Financial Officer for the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, Virginia, died suddenly at home on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Born to John Michael Barrett and Thelma Louise Clarke on March 18, 1931, John led a life of service to his faith and fellow men and women. A Richmond native, he graduated with honors from St. Patrick's Academy and earned a bachelor's degree in accounting with a minor in philosophy from Virginia Commonwealth University. He served on active duty and in the reserves of the United States Marine Corps from 1952 to 1960. Early in his career, John worked at the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington, D.C. and in Richmond. He later became an agent and instructor for the Internal Revenue Service. While managing the tax department at the Dalton Pennell CPA firm in Richmond, he also taught courses in mathematics and tax accounting in the evening division of VCU's School of Business. As a member since 1961 of the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternal organization, John contributed his strong organizational and leadership skills to an array of charitable causes. From 1967 to 1981, he held numerous offices including: Grand Knight of Council 395; Faithful Navigator, Richmond Assembly, Fourth Degree; and District Deputy, District 4. After serving as State Deputy for two terms, an unusual honor, John was appointed to the position of Supreme Director and Assistant Supreme Treasurer in the national office of the Knights of Columbus in New Haven, Connecticut. Until his death, John served the 'K of C' by chairing the state audit committee, conducting 3rd and 4th degree ceremonials and mentoring younger members. The Knights have awarded him numerous honors for his untiring service to the many causes their organization supports. From 1981 to 2010, John worked as the Chief Financial Officer of the Diocese of Richmond. In that position, he served under Bishop Walter Sullivan and Bishop Francis D'Lorenzo to support parishes, clergy and diocesan staff. During his years in that role, he advocated for the expansion of Catholic education, led the establishment of retirement homes for the elderly, supported shelters for battered women and their children, helped establish the McMahon Parater Foundation to foster student scholarships and promoted many charitable endeavors. In 2003, in recognition of his work, he was awarded a papal honor, the Bene Merenti Medal. John is also a member of The Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem which supports schools and shrines in the Holy Land. Under this group's auspices, he made a pilgrimage to Israel and Jordan last summer. From his early years, John participated in many ministries whether at St. Patrick's in Church Hill or St. Paul's in the North Side. In recent years, he greatly enjoyed being a parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church in the West End. As the eldest of three children whose father died when he was only six years old, John understood hardship and strove to assist those in need. His imposing demeanor concealed a very tender soul of great compassion and caring. John's sense of fairness, phenomenal memory, penchant for reciting stories and jokes, combined with his strong work ethic, endeared him to many. While he preferred to deflect attention from himself, he did indeed "make a difference" and will long be remembered. John was predeceased by his brother, William Barrett; sister, Anne Saunders; brother-in-law, Sam Saunders; and first wife, Gloria Hearn Barrett. John is survived by his wife of seven years, Dr. Mary Ann Beatty Barrett; stepchildren, Dr. Charles Beatty of Boulder, Colorado, Clare Dooley (Daniel) of Billings, Montana and Colleen Dooley (Thomas) of Aurora, Colorado. He was deeply loved by his wife and her children and was much cherished by his grandchildren, Shannon and Lauren Dooley of Montana and Quinn and Josey Dooley of Colorado. Additionally, John is survived by his sister-in-law, Karen Barrett; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by many wonderful friends, some of whom have been together for more than 50 years and were truly his extended family. When the present health crisis eases, a Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 9505 Gayton Road. In lieu of flowers, consider making donations to the Virginia Knights of Columbus Charities, Inc., 116 Meredith Way, Newport News, Va. 23606, the McMahon Parater Scholarship Foundation, 7800 Carousel Lane, Richmond, Va. 23294 or a charity of your choice. His wife appreciates the ongoing support during a time that is difficult for everyone. Please go to blileys.com to leave your condolences and a favorite memory of John.View online memorial
