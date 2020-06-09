BARRETT, Richard G., lovingly known as Pops, born on May 2, 1953, was received into God's Kingdom on June 6, 2020. Richard fought a hard battle with cancer but was with loved ones when he passed in the comfort of his home. Richard was born and raised, for most of his childhood, in West Virginia. He and his parents moved to Virginia when he was 16, where he graduated from Douglas Freeman High School. Out of high school, Richard went to work for Virginia Electric and Power Company (VEPCO). After 42 years of service at Dominion Power, he retired as a Network Operations Supervisor. Richard's passion for knowledge lead him to be an exemplary leader and mentor for all who encountered him at the power company. Richard's main objective for those who worked with him was to help them progress in their careers and ensure their safety on the job. Richard had a passion for baseball, and his two boys, that found him spending countless hours at Tuckahoe Little League helping to maintain the fields and coaching. In his later years, his love of the game caused him to set a goal of seeing every Major League stadium across the country. Richard traveled with his significant loved one to all but 11 of the ball parks, as well as to many other destinations and places of interest. Richard will be remembered for his selfless attitude, hard work ethic and joy of life. Richard was a friend, a wonderful father and a role model to many. He had an unforgettable smile, a humorous wit and a love for the creations of God. Pops. The Man. The Myth. The Legend. Richard was predeceased by his parents, George and Mary Barrett; and oldest brother, George Barrett. Richard is survived by his partner, Melissa Smith; mother of his children, Charlotte Barrett; aunt, Emma Louise Franklin; brother, David (Joyce) Barrett; sons, Jason Barrett and Christopher (Julie) Barrett; and five grandchildren. A private funeral service will be held at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., Richmond. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Richard's name to the Cancer Research Institute.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Protesters pull down Confederate statue in Richmond's Monroe Park
-
Henrico prosecutor: Hanover man who drove into protest is admitted KKK leader
-
What's the Phase 2 plan for restaurants, gyms, pools and retail in Virginia?
-
Northam to order removal of Richmond's Robert E. Lee statue
-
Wild bear roams downtown Richmond on Thursday