BARTEL, DeLorman "Dee," went to his heavenly home on Monday, November 18, 2019. He is survived by his children, Craig and Ann (Taylor); grandchildren, Calle, James, Matthew and Caroline; and sibling, Janet Wade. He was predeceased by his wife, Marion Bartel; sister, Susan Reindl; parents, Joyce and Harold Bartel; and stepmother, Leona Bartel. DeLorman was a longtime member of River Road Presbyterian Church, where he was active in choir, as a musician/organist and member of the Central Virginia Masterworks Chorale. He grew up in Wautoma, Wis., and graduated from University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee and received a Master of Arts in Music from Columbia University. He taught music, was a choir director and piano teacher for over 40 years in both Glen Head, N.Y. and Richmond, Va. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at River Road Presbyterian Church. Memorial contributions should be directed to the music fund at River Road Presbyterian Church, 8960 River Road, Richmond, Va. 23229.View online memorial
