BARTENSTEIN, Elizabeth Dietz, born January 16, 1927, died December 16, 2019. Elizabeth Dietz Bartenstein was born in Charlotte, N.C., the daughter of Robert Odus Dietz and Margaret Wann Erwin. Lib, as she was known to family and friends, married John Hume Bartenstein on November 29, 1952. Jack and Lib spent most of their married life at Steinwald, their beloved 30 acres on Piney Mountain Road just outside Warrenton, Virginia. Embracing their love of nature, they built a mid-century modern home that through its many large windows brought the outside into their daily living. Lib was an avid learner. She attended Guilford College in Greensboro, N.C., and earned her undergraduate degree from Queens College in Charlotte in 1948. In 1982, she earned her master's degree in education at James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Va. From 1949 through 1985, Lib taught in various public schools in Henry and Fauquier Counties, Va. Lib was passionate about literacy and worked in the resource room at St. John School, Warrenton from 1987 until 1996. She was involved with the Fauquier County Literacy Volunteers program from its inception until she and Jack moved to Westminster Canterbury in Winchester, Va. in 2003. She was past president of the Fauquier Citizens for Handicapped Persons, helping to execute the building of an adult home for challenged adults in Remington, Va. Above all else, Lib valued her faith and church family. She and Jack attended St. James Episcopal Church, Warrenton, where Lib was a member of the vestry for two three-year terms. They truly found their church home at Little Fork Church in Little Fork, Va. Lib sat for a one-year term on the vestry at Little Fork Church. In her own words, her personal ministry was making bread for the Eucharist, participating on the hospitality committee and trying to fulfill her baptismal promises. Lib was predeceased by her husband, Jack; and her sisters, Carolyn Dietz Lyons and Margaret Dietz Fowl. Left to cherish Lib's memory are her four children, Margaret "Meg" Bussey (Mike Sherman), Laurence "Larry" Bartenstein (Sarah), John Bartenstein (Jackie) and Edward "Ted" Bartenstein (Teresa). She also leaves 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren who lovingly knew her as "Grandma Libby" and numerous nieces and nephews. The family thanks the staff at Blue Ridge Hospice, who helped Lib in her final days, and the staff and residents at Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury in Winchester for their friendship and support during the years Lib was there. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Westminster-Canterbury. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Literacy Volunteers of Fauquier County, 320 Hospital Dr., Suite 10, Warrenton, Va. 20186; St. Andrews Camp at Shrinemont, 217 Shrine Mont Cir., Orkney Springs, Va. 22845; or the Employee Emergency Fund at Westminster-Canterbury, 300 Westminster Canterbury Dr., Winchester, Va. 22603. Condolences can be left at http://www.moserfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
