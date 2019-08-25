BARTLETT, Molly D. (Davenport), of Richmond, Virignia. It is with great sadness that we announce Molly's unexpected passing on August 13, 2019, while staying with her family in Tucson, Arizona. She was born to John and Rose Baker in Ware, Herts, England. She leaves behind three daughters, Sandra Davenport, Sheree Winchell, Lisa Corbett; one son, John Nathan Davenport; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She worked many years in Henrico County schools, which gave her a lot of pleasure. Molly never forgot a birthday or missed a celebration. She had a long and full life and will be missed by family and friends. Private funeral services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at Sensible Cremation and Funerals.View online memorial