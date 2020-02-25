BARTON, Beverley Ann, 71, of New Kent, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020. She was a retired employee of Philip Morris. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Edward Barton; parents, Merle and Lillian Edmiston; and a brother, Jack Edmiston. She is survived by her children, Nancy Johnson and Dennis Doustou (Christine); grandchildren, Tyler Doustou (Sasha), Stephanie Tuck, Kayla Doustou, Tiffanie Tuck and Kaci Doustou; great-grandchildren, Sophia Fortune and William Nash Doustou; brother, Merle Edmiston; and sister, Lois Hopkins. The family will receive friends Thursday, February 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held Friday, February 28, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of BEVERLEY BARTON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.