BARTON, PAUL "P.W."

BARTON, Paul Wayne "P.W.," 68, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Monica Sours Barton; children, Melissa (Ashlea) Lynne Barton, Mary (Mike) Hubbard Barlow, Joshua (Stacey) Paul Barton and John (Leigh) Martin Hubbard III; grandchildren, Alexis Madison Barton, Sarah Elizabeth Barlow and Jaxon Dade Zimmermann; great-grandson, Carson Stuart Rott; and many special friends and family. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, John Paul and Lucille Furcron Barton. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte. 10). His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, with his graveside service to follow at Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Sarah Cannon at American Cancer Society, https://donate3.cancer.org/?campaign=sarahcannonfundcy17.View online memorial
