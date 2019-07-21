BARTULEWICZ, ROBERT "BOBBY" III

BARTULEWICZ, Robert "Bobby" John III, 22, of Glen Allen, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Charles F. and Doris Sullivan Singleton. Bobby is survived by his parents, Robert John Jr. and Kimberly Singleton Bartulewicz; sister, Danielle Nichole Bartulewicz; grandparents, Robert John Sr. and Judy Ann Bartulewicz; aunts, Candice Thompson and Cindy Singleton; and Swirls, his beloved Dachshund. Bobby was a graduate of Glen Allen High School, where he wrestled, finishing 8th in the state his junior year. Bobby enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 2017 and achieved the rank of MM3. He enjoyed bowling, playing chess, saxophone and playing video games on his Xbox. Bobby played ice hockey for the Richmond Royals, then later with the Little Caps. Family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., where his service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday. Interment will follow in Mt. Vernon Memorial Park, 11220 Nuckols Rd.View online memorial