BASILE, John Pasquale, 59, of Hopewell, Va., passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. He was the son of the late Frank J. Basile and Carol Howerton Basile. He is survived by his children, Nicholas Alexander Basile (Elizabeth Barnes), Alecia Nichol Basile and Sean Pasquale Basile; mother of his children, Pamela Ann Basile; and grandchildren, Shyann and Riley. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Family and friends are also invited to celebrate John's life at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Appomattox Cemetery, with a reception to follow. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

