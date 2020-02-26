BASKERVILLE, The Rev. Bertha M., entered eternal rest and peace in Ivy, Virginia, on February 3, 2020, at the age of 74. Bertha is survived by three brothers, Mr. Ivory L. Coleman Jr. (Edgefield, S.C.), Mr. Clemento Coleman (Richmond) and Mr. Darryl Coleman (Richmond); two sisters, Mrs. Sheila Golden (Richmond) and Ms. Jean Coleman (Richmond). She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Mr. Ivory L. Coleman Sr. and Mrs. Mae Frances Coleman, of Richmond, Virginia; and one sister, Evangelist Diane Coleman Gordon of Richmond, Virginia. She leaves to cherish her legacy and memories with her five children, eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews and loving friends. A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, in a private location. Reverend Derek D. Lewis will officiate the ceremony. Flowers and condolences may be sent to 4805 Kinloch Lane Richmond, Va. 23231.View online memorial
