BASKERVILLE, John Lewis Sr., 76, of North Chesterfield, died December 16, 2019. Surviving are his loving wife, Irene Pierce Baskerville; son, John L. Baskerville Jr.; daughters, Tanya and Angela Baskerville and LaKisha Pierce; granddaughters, Tiarra, Chrisha, Datezia and Jahnaria; grandsons, DaShuad, Quandrae, Adonte, Marvin Jr., Nyzia, Markee, Kamarr and John "L J" III; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Martha Flippen; brother, Grant Baskerville (Dorothy); two brothers-in-law, John Hutchison and Eddie Taylor; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends Friday, December 20, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., from 6 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 21, at Star Fellowship Baptist Church, 2223 Keswick Ave. Rev. Larry Barham officiating. Interment Maury Cemetery.