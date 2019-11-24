BASS, Harry, 91, of Richmond, passed away November 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hyman and Jennie Orel Bass; and brothers, Milton and Barney Bass. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Peggy H. Bass; son, David H. Bass and his wife, Hope N. Bass, of Washington, D.C.; granddaughters, Alexandra Bass of New York City and Lillian Bass of Washington, D.C.; and nieces and nephews. Mr. Bass served in the Army National Guard, enlisting for almost twice the usual hitch - and rocketed to Master Sergeant in half the usual time. A one-man Moore's Law of volunteer military service. A private graveside ceremony will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019, in Richmond Beth-El Cemetery at Forest Lawn.View online memorial