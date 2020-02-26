BASS, Mary Jewell "Dew," 90, beloved wife of Major General Sampson H. Bass Jr., U.S. Army retired, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, surrounded by family at her cottage home on the Rappahannock River in Locust Hill, Va. Born on September 6, 1929, in Maryland's historic Fort Washington, Dew was the daughter of James C. and Mary L. Wells. She was a graduate of Anacostia High School in Washington D.C. On August 28, 1947; she married her childhood sweetheart and began a lifelong career as a supportive military spouse, loving wife and mother. Dew was an experienced traveler, an impressive packer and a proud homemaker. A dedicated volunteer, she comforted wounded soldiers at Tripler Army Hospital and managed the Edgewood Arsenal Post Thrift Shop. She taught Sunday School, worked with scouting programs and was an active member of many Officer's Wives Clubs. Dew was compassionate toward animals and enjoyed bird watching, landscaping, genealogy and the challenge of crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She loved to walk along the water's edge and pick up seashells, sea glass and pottery shards. Survivors include her husband of 72 years; five children, Susan Torres (Carlos) of Locust Hill, Va., Linda Pfeiffer (Larry) of Bel Air, Md., Martha Bass of Oxford, Miss., Nancy Mitchell (Jim) of Auburndale, Fla. and David Bass (Kathryn) of Gulf Shores, Ala.; eight grandchildren, Tanner Bass, Kyle Pfeiffer (Jennifer), Grant Pfeiffer (Angela), Allison Manning (Bryant), Madison Mitchell (Cory Howe), Sarah Burger (Andrew), Sam Bass (Ashleigh), and Charlotte Bass; six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; her sister, Edna Jo Donovan (David); brother, James C. "Chic" Wells; nieces; and her dear friend, Debra Jackowski. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel, 15 C. F. Edwards Lane, Saluda, Va. 23149. The family would like to thank Charity Pitts, Gina Alkins and Walter Reed Hospice.View online memorial
