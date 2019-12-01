BASS, Roger Thompson, 87, of Chester, Va., passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. Born in Rocky Mount, N.C., he was the son of the late Roger Leslie Bass and Annie Thompson Bass Weigel; and was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Phyllis Kellar Bass. He is survived by his son, Tom Bass; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Santini; and grandchildren, Braden, Caroline and Garrett Bass. Mr. Bass was a graduate of North Carolina State University and went on to retire from Philip Morris after 37 years of dedicated service. He was a longtime member of the Chester Baptist Church, Chester Civitan Club and the Chester Masonic Lodge #94 A.F. & A.M. Mr. Bass will be remembered by his family as a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Chester Baptist Church, 4317 School St., Chester, Va. 23831. The family will receive friends immediately following the service during the reception in the church fellowship hall. A graveside committal service will be held at 2 p.m. in Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, Va. The family is being served by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial