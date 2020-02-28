BASS, Stephen Boyd, passed away January 12, 2020, in Richmond, Va. He was preceded in death by his mother, Thelma Mason Bass; his father, Marion Boyd Bass; and brother, Roger Bass; He is survived by his wife, Carrie Bass of 45 years; three sisters, Donna Gilman (John), Lisa Bass Barnette and Lydia Bass Horan. He is also survived by two stepchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins. In good health, Steve enjoyed boating, fishing and spending time on the water. He proudly served his country in Vietnam. He will be missed by his family and friends and will forever be remembered.View online memorial
