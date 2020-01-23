BASS, Thomas Earl Jr., 87, of Ashland, Va., died January 20, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carlene Mitchell Bass; and his children, Steven Mitchell Bass (Betty Jo), Alison Bass-Broaddus (Janet Wells) and Thomas Warren Bass (Jennifer); grandchildren, Curtis Bates Broaddus (Stephanie), Candace Elisabeth Broaddus, Jason Mitchell Bass and Thomas Chipman Bass; and great-grandchildren, Silas Bates Broaddus and Samuel Anthony Broaddus. Tom was a graduate of Randolph-Macon College Class of 1954 and received his master's degree from Vanderbilt University. He retired from the Virginia Department of Rehabilitative Services and was involved in numerous civic and service organizations including the Ashland Jaycees, The Huckleberry Players and he served as the Master of Ceremonies for the first nine Ashland Variety Shows. He was a figure at the Barksdale Theater, both on and off stage, for over four decades. A member of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church (DMUMC) in Ashland for over 65 years, he served in numerous capacities, including notably the Ashland District Lay Leader for eight years. His love of, and service to, Randolph-Macon College was epitomized by his leadership in the Boydton Society and the Society of Alumni. The family expresses their gratitude to the staff at Hanover Manor and Bon Secours Hospice. A visitation will be held at DMUMC, 201 Henry St., Ashland, on Friday, January 24, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 25, at 2 p.m. also at DMUMC with a reception at Birdsong Hall on the campus of Randolph-Macon. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Tom's name to Randolph-Macon College or Duncan Memorial UMC.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of THOMAS BASS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.