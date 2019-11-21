BASS, Wayne Douglas "Fishbone," of Richmond, went to be with the Lord Sunday, November 17, 2019, at home, surrounded by his wife and family. Wayne was born to the late Edward D. and Geraldine Smith Bass on December 23, 1952. He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Janice, of 32 years; and three sons, AJ Talbert (Nancy), Douglas and Travis Bass, of Richmond. He retired from the City of Richmond Publics Utilities after 28 years. He enjoyed playing his guitar and spending time with his family and three dogs. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, November 22, 2019, at 6 p.m. at The Family Worship Center at 2901 Judes Ferry Road, Powhatan, Va. 23219.

