BASS, William Henry III, 72, of Richmond, passed away on March 24, 2020, at Johnston Willis Hospital. Affectionately called "Joe," he was preceded in death by his parents, William and Alice S. Bass of Crewe. He is survived by his wife, Jean Freeman Bass; aunts, Marjorie Hill and Ernestine Bass; a brother-in-law, John Freeman; cousins and friends. Joe was a graduate of Luther Foster High School, Hampton Institute and the University of Virginia Law School. He began his legal practice with Reynolds Metals Corporation of Richmond and later joined the Hill, Tucker and Marsh Law Firm. His interest in real estate attracted him to the Virginia Housing Development Authority, where he served as Legal Counsel until his retirement in 2016. A lifelong member of the First Nottoway Baptist Church, Joe was a member of the Old Dominion Bar Association, the Virginia Bar Association, American Bar Association and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. He loved and cherished his family and his friends and assisted many in the start of their own businesses. A man of many interests, Joe enjoyed reading, investing, fishing, showing dogs, listening to music and martial arts including Tae Kwon Do, Tai Chi and Aikido. In October 2019, he became a certified Yoga instructor. Joe will be laid to rest in a private service in Crewe. A service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the First Nottoway Baptist Church, 210 First Nottoway Road, Hwy. 360, Crewe, Va. 23930. W. E. Hawkes & Son Funeral Home, Blackstone in charge of funeral arrangements. hawkesfh.comView online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of WILLIAM BASS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.