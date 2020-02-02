BASSETTE, Faye Pegeas, of Henrico, departed this life January 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew E. Bassette; and her parents, Walker and Lillian Pegeas. Surviving are two sisters, Joanna Sowell and Janet Williams; two brothers, Warren Pegeas (Joyce) and Gary Pegeas; aunt, Juanita James; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Fifth Baptist Church, 1415 W. Cary St. Rev. Earl M. Brown officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
