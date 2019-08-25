BASSFIELD, CLEVELAND SR.

BASSFIELD, Cleveland Alvin Sr., 72, peacefully departed this life August 19, 2019, at the family home in Richmond, Va. Cleveland Sr., son of the late James Edward Bassfield Sr. and Helen E. Pride Bassfield, was born on August 7, 1947, in Richmond, Va. Cleveland was baptized at an early age. He was one of the four boys and two girls. Cleveland attended Richmond Public Schools, graduating from Armstrong High School in 1965. He continued his education at Kittrell College and North Carolina A&T College. He was an extraordinary educator for over 32 years. Cleveland was a dedicated Industrial Arts teacher in the early '70s at George Wythe High School. He continued his teaching career at the Richmond Vocational Technical Center in cabinet making and millwork. Cleveland, known as "Bunny," enjoyed his family and friends. He was a great builder, fisherman, recreational boater, camper and cook. Cleveland loved RV camping and traveling around the USA and other countries. Cleveland was a great husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by his devoted wife, Thomasine T. Taylor-Bassfield. He was a loving and dedicated father to his only child, Cleveland A. Bassfield Jr., whom he cherished. Cleveland Sr. also leaves two sisters, Madeline D. Martin and Joyce B. Davis; three brothers, James E. Bassfield Jr. (Jane), Jerome Bassfield Sr., Ronald L. Bassfield; one uncle, Edward Shearn (Loretta), all from Richmond, Va.; two sisters-in-law, Luvenia Turner Reed of Chesterfield, Va. and Joy Noel (Michael) of Dinwiddie, Va.; several nieces, nephews, great, great-great-nieces and nephews and host of other relatives and friends; a devoted niece, Deborah Benniefield; and thank you to Edward Cousin for the extra special personal care that was provided during his illness. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where memorial service will be held Monday, August 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment private.View online memorial