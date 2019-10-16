BATCHELOR, Betsy Carol Harriss, age 79, of Midlothian, Va., passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, after a brave and long battle with cancer. She was born January 30, 1940, in High Point, N.C., and lived most of her adult life in Richmond, Va. Betsy was an independent and strong woman, who had a long career as an LPN working in numerous doctor offices, including many years for Dr. Robert P. Trice and Patient First prior to retirement. She is survived by her loving family: three sons, Byron E. Wampler (Lawson Waring) of New York, N.Y., Steven W. Wampler (Shellie M. Wampler, deceased) of Powhatan, Va., Daniel A. Batchelor (Catherine G. Batchelor) Seattle, Wash. Betsy was fortunate to have five grandchildren, Heather W. Ailor (Sandy), Brandon S. Wampler (Jessica), Justin C. Wampler, Caroline M. and Benjamin D. Batchelor; and five great-grandchildren, Adley Grace and Evie Faith Ailor and River, Luke and Sawyer Wampler; a sister, Jean E.H. Hartley (Dorman); and many dear nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Lastly, Maggie, her beloved brussels griffon, was Betsy's companion always by her side the last 12 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ransom Winborne Harriss and Beulah Beck Harriss. A private celebration of Betsy's life will be held at Quirk Hotel on Friday, October 25. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bon Secours Healthcare Foundation -- Women's Services, at bsvaf.org or by check to 5008 Monument Avenue, 2nd Floor, Richmond, Va. 23230. A special thanks to the staff at St. Francis Bon Secours for their care and attention.View online memorial