BATES, Irene E.J., age 91, of Richmond, departed this life September 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin A. Bates Sr.; two grandchildren, Christopher Dickens and Alvin Bates III; and one great-grandson, Mandrai Green. She is survived by 10 daughters, Irene Dickens (Charlie), Hattie Bates, Valery Bates-Brown(Michael), Faye Bates, Beatrice Gordon, Beverly Monroe, Mary Jeffries (Yadi), Bernadette Bates, Barbara Bates and Brenda Bates; one son, Alvin A. Bates Jr.; a host of grand and great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Josephine Lipscomb, Barbara McPhail and Carolyn Arrington; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one sister-in-law, Maxine T. Jenkins; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Funeral services will be held Thursday, 11 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 3300 R Street. Father J. Wagner officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery.