BATES, Sylvia Jean, 82, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 26, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Janice B. Butler (Dave); brother, William D. Clark (Carolyn); daughter-in-law, Sharon O. Bates; grandchildren, Matthew D. Bates (Jianna), Sarah B. Bierlein (James) and Dylan L. Butler; great-grandchild, Cooper Philip Bierlein; and "adopted" grandchildren, Josef and Krysten Kuhn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion F. Bates; and son, Philip D. Bates. Jean was a dedicated member of Ramsey Memorial, including serving as head of the kitchen for many years and was especially proud of her A+ kitchen inspections year after year. She also touched many lives through her home childcare business and will be missed by many. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd (Rt. 10). Her funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the funeral home with interment to immediately follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Ramsey Memorial United Methodist Church Food Bank, 5900 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, Va. 23224 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105, http://www.stjude.org/waystohelp.View online memorial