BATMAN, JEAN

BATMAN, Jean Prince, age 72, of Dolphin, passed away December 3, 2019. She is survived by her husband, James R. Batman. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, at Reedy Creek Baptist Church, Freeman, Va., with interment in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service in the social hall. Online condolences at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com.

