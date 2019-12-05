BATMAN, Jean Prince, age 72, of Dolphin, passed away December 3, 2019. She is survived by her husband, James R. Batman. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, at Reedy Creek Baptist Church, Freeman, Va., with interment in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service in the social hall. Online condolences at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Richmond firefighter, mother of three, killed in Hopewell homicide on Thanksgiving
-
Michelle Obama to speak in Richmond in March; tickets now on sale
-
Five people shot, one fatally, over 24-hour period in Richmond
-
America braces for possible french fry shortage after poor potato harvest
-
Richmond firefighter slain in Hopewell was not intended target and was shielding her child from gunfire