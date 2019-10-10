BATTEN, Mary Evelyn McGuinn, of Columbia, South Carolina, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. She was born June 28, 1935, in Winchester, Virginia, to the late Henry Earl and Kathleen Ashby McGuinn. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, John Edward Batten; and siblings, Janet McGuinn Perks, Henry Earl McGuinn Jr., Roger Dean McGuinn, Melvin Allen McGuinn and Harry Samuel McGuinn. Mary is survived by her loving daughter, Joan Dalton (Jim) of Columbia, South Carolina; grandchildren, Cullen Dalton of Columbia, South Carolina and Angela Nichols (Ryan Sterritt); two great-grandchildren, Clementine and Gray Sterritt, all of Atlanta, Georgia; sister, Joan McGuinn Bradley of Malabar, Florida; and brother, Franklin Truman McGuinn of Gore, Virginia. Family was everything to Meme and she was the consummate older sister. She took care of all her siblings and there was always a place in her home for a family member. Lovingly known as Meme or Aunt Mary, she was a special grandmother and aunt to her grandchildren and her many nieces and nephews. She loved her daughter and grandchildren deeply, and supported, encouraged and celebrated with them at any opportunity. To this day, Meme and Cullen share a great love for baseball and the Atlanta Braves! Meme remembered birthdays and sent cards to all family on down to great-nieces and nephews. She never minded working hard and was generous, unselfish and feisty to the end! The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SCOA Cares Foundation, 166 Stoneridge Dr., Columbia, S.C. 29210.View online memorial