BATTEN, Raymond David, 64, formerly of Chesterfield, Va., currently of Bumpass Va., left this world way too early on Friday, August 16, 2019. David was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend. He leaves behind his beautiful wife and best friend of 29 years, Deann; three daughters, Yvonne Vaughan (Jason), Lynette Smith (Bryan) and Jessica Speer (Will); one son, Jason Batten (Krisdee); and his four-legged son, Maxx; he had nine grandchildren whom he adored, Destiney, Christian, Robert, Jakob, Zoë, Austin, Kaylie, Hayleigh and Kennadee; his mother, Shirley Clay; brother, Russel Batten (family); sister, Debbie Kunkel (family). David was a hardworking man. He was fortunate enough to retire from Phillip Morris USA 11 years ago, allowing him time to enjoy life with Deann and his family. He found peace moving out to the country, although staying busy with some task or another. David was the biggest penny pincher, with the worlds biggest heart, he would give you the shirt off his back. David will be remembered for his witty sense of humor. He was always joking, laughing and living life to its fullest. He loved to entertain family and friends especially on Halloween, his favorite holiday. He hosted the best Halloween parties for the young and old. Per David's request there will be no service.