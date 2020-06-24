BATTLE, Annie M. Pierce, "The Girl," 97, joined her husband, David A. Battle in Heaven on June 19, 2020. She was a faithful member of Morning Star Baptist Church on Midlothian Turnpike. She is survived by her only son, Walter D. Pierce (Mamie); sister, Mary Lewis; brother-in-law, James Battle (Annie H.); sisters-in-law, Gloria Battle, Mittie Lee and Sally Hughes; three grandchildren, Kipchogie Brooks (Ishia), Danielle Pierce and Leslie Pierce; seven great-granchildren; a devoted niece, Estelle Botts; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment Maury Cemetery. Her service may be viewed at https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1073904.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Racial justice advocates arm themselves to keep the peace at Robert E. Lee statue
-
WATCH NOW: Arthur Ashe statue vandalized with 'White Lives Matter' graffiti
-
Virginia Board of Education statement
-
UPDATED: Armed airport police officer arrested at building overlooking Lee statue
-
UPDATED: Colonial Heights man, 20, shot in car by Prince George police officers