BATTLE, Daniel Lee, 76, of Richmond, departed this life Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He leaves cherished memories to his loving and devoted wife, Laura Battle; children, Crystal and Roman Battle; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walkthrough visitation will be held 4 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020, with live streaming available on the website www.marchfh.com. Celebration of Life service private.View online memorial
