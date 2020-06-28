BATTLE, David, age 77, of Richmond, departed this life June 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Johnson Battle. He is survived by two sons, Charles B. Quarles II (Esther) and David W. Battle Jr.; two grandchildren, Charles B. Quarles III and Chantel Edwards; one sister-in-law, Gwendolyn J. (Calvin) Hopkins; three brothers-in-law, Ernest E. (Joyce), LeVonne E. (June) and Edwin P. (Ruby) Johnson; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Monday, 1 p.m.View online memorial
