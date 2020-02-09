BATTLE, Grace Linton, 99, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020. She died in the same way as she had lived, with grace and consideration for those around her. Born in Charlottesville, Va., in 1920, Grace was predeceased by her husband, John S. Battle Jr.; her parents, Harry and Margaret Linton; her sisters, Margie Ix and Lucy Bell Watson; and her brother, Harry Linton. Grace was an avid walker, reader and intrepid aerobics student well into her 90's. She was a proud member of the Boxwood Garden Club and was Chairman of the Garden Club of Virginia Historic Garden Week in 1982. She was a longtime board member of the Belle Bryan Day Nursery as well as a member of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her children, Anne (Leonard Slater), John (Candice) and Margaret Stewart (Herbert Staudinger); as well as the loves of her life, her grandchildren, Stewart Battle (Anastasia), Marta Staudinger, Karl Staudinger, Alexandra Eberle and Travis Eberle. A memorial to celebrate Grace's life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 11 a.m. at Covenant Woods, 7090 Covenant Woods Drive, in Mechanicsville. Burial is private. The family wishes to thank all the caregivers at Covenant Woods Health Care and Hospice Community Care for their kindness, compassion and for always making her laugh. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Covenant Woods Employee Appreciation Fund, 7090 Covenant Woods Drive, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111 or to a charity of your choice.View online memorial
