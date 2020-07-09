BATTLE, Lillian, answered God's call on July 4, 2020. She leaves a loving and devoted family: her husband, Kirby Battle Jr.; two daughters, Venzella "Vennie" Pride (Tony) and Kirmika Battle (Jerome Jeter); two grandchildren, Amina Jeter and Kemond Williams; a host of cousins, among them a devoted, Pat Wright; eight sisters-in-law, five brothers-in-law, other relatives and several devoted friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Funeral services will be held Friday, 1 p.m. at Fifth Baptist Church, 1415 W. Cary Street, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Rev. Earl Brown, pastor, officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 12:45 p.m. Friday.View online memorial
