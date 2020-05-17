BAUER, Regina Ann, age 52, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C. She was born on September 2, 1967. Regina resided in Manassas, Virginia, with her life partner of over 10 years, Michael Boos. She was a 1985 graduate of Monacan High School in Chesterfield County, Virginia. Regina received degrees from Radford University and Virginia Commonwealth University. Regina was a vibrant and talented lady who loved life. She was especially fond of cooking gourmet meals and spending time at the beach. Creating crafts and works of art with seashells and sea glass were among her favorite hobbies, and she thoroughly enjoyed traveling. Regina was a sports nutritionist, Zumba instructor and a credentialed travel agent. She is survived by the love of her life, Michael Boos of Manassas, Virginia; her father, George J. Bauer of Richmond, Virginia; her mother, Paula Joan Bauer of Farmville, Virginia; her sister, Rose Marie Angela Bauer of Richmond, Virginia; brothers, Richard Anthony Bauer of Farmville, Virginia and Ronald Allen Bauer of Richmond, Virginia; and by her beloved kitty cat, Moon Pie.View online memorial
