BAUGHAN, Arthur Elwood, 91, a resident of Harmony at Hanover, died April 10, 2020. The son of the late Elwood C. and Bertha D. Baughan, he was born and lived for 89 years in Glen Allen, Va. A 1945 graduate of Glen Allen High School, he was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, a life long member of Biltmore Baptist Church, a former electrician and retiree of the Defense General Supply Center, a former employee of Cool Spring Baptist Church and a master teller of jokes and stories that may or may not have been entirely true. However, he was probably best known for his unique relationship with his wife of 65 years, Arlene, who passed away in 2012. According to him, "On our wedding night, I gazed at my beautiful bride next to me, her hair shimmering in the moonlight, and whispered tenderly in her ear, 'Sweetheart, would you like a glass of water?' And lovingly she gazed back at me, and said, 'Why yes, I think I would.' 'That's wonderful,' I said. 'While you're up, will you get me one?'" And so it went for the rest of their married life. Arthur loved peanut butter crackers and ate them every day for over 60 years. According to family calculations, Arlene made well over 300,000 of them. In turn, he willingly accompanied her on many trips across the United States. He said he loved to travel anywhere...as long as he could be home by dark. He and Arlene had two sons, James Elwood Baughan (deceased) and Benjamin Thomas Baughan (Jill) of Mechanicsville; two grandchildren, Patrick Clayton Baughan of Ashland and Jamie Baughan Abercrombie (Joshua) of Mooresville, N.C.; and four great-grandchildren, Chaeli Baughan and Mandy, Ben and Will Abercrombie. He is also survived by many cousins, but being an only child, he spent his growing up years with the three cousins (two devoted) who lived in neighboring houses, Margaret Patterson, Lucille Baughan and John Baughan. His request was for them to spend the rest of their lives figuring out which two were the "devoted" ones. He is also survived by the most loving and faithful of caregivers, Nicole Moore, who was considered as a daughter and assisted the family selflessly for over 9 years. Memorial contributions may be made to Biltmore Baptist Church, 1300 New York Avenue, Glen Allen, Va. 23060 or Cool Spring Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1630, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, because his life deserves a party!View online memorial
