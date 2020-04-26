BAUGHAN, DEBORAH

BAUGHAN, Deborah Gail "Debbie," 67, of Midlothian, departed this life on April 20, 2020, surrounded by loved ones at home. Born on May 22, 1952, in Sevierville, Tenn., Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Geneva Ball; siblings, Annabell Ball, Lillian Lock, Samalena Kidd, David Ball and Helen Bernstein. She is survived by her devoted husband of 40 years, David Baughan; loving daughters, Sarah Staudinger (Josh) and Stephanie Musick (Jason); granddaughters, Ella, Charlotte and Norah; siblings, Vernon Ball, Texa Ball, Carolyn Ball and Kaye Harding; and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. Details for a Celebration of Life will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Debbie's memory to the Alzheimer's Association Greater Richmond Chapter. Condolences for the family may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.

