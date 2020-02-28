BAUGHAN, Doris Lewis, 82, of Blackstone, Va., passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lilbon T. and Gladys T. Lewis; and a brother, Wesley T. Lewis. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, James A. Baughan; her four children, Brenda B. Bryant of Blackstone, Richard A. Baughan (Kaye) of Buckingham, Ronald M. Baughan (Kay) of Crewe and Deborah B. Borum of Blackstone; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Nancy Wallace, Kathleen Davis (Gene), Patricia Weese (Paul); a brother, Aubrey Lewis (Peggy); and her sister-in-law, Jean Lewis. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd. (Bus. Hwy. 460), Blackstone, Va. 23824. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Blackstone Church of God, 126 Sixth St., Blackstone, Va. 23824. Interment to follow in Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blackstone Church of God. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.comView online memorial
