BAUGHAN, Margaret Keeton, age 98, went to be with the Lord on November 30, 2019. She was the widow of her loving husband, William Tucker Baughan Jr. She is survived by two devoted sons, William Tucker Baughan III (Marsha) and David Wayne Baughan (Deborah); five grandchildren, Timothy, Christyn, Karen, Sarah and Stephanie; three great-grandchildren, Ella, Norah and Charlotte; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margaret's memory to the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Richmond, 4600 Cox Rd., Ste. 130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060. Condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.View online memorial