BAUGHMAN, Voncile Wingate, 94, of Richmond, transitioned to her Heavenly home on Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Masonic Home of Virginia. She was the wife of the late Emilius A. "Neal" Baughman. She was predeceased by her parents, Vassar and Cynthia Wingate; and her sister, Gloria McCrain. She is survived by her two children, Allen Baughman (Debbie) and Mary Beth Lambert (Rob); five grandchildren, Whitney Altizer (Brooks), Caitlin Raines (Fred), Erika Brechtelsbauer (Erich), Caroline Lambert and Drew Lambert; and two great-grandsons, Asa and Zeke Altizer. The family of this "Georgia Peach" would like to thank the staff and caregivers of the Memory Support and Magnolia Court units for their love and support. A private graveside service was held on April 2, at Washington Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.affinityfuneralservice.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Masonic Home of Virginia and Fairfield Presbyterian Church.View online memorial
