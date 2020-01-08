BAUGUSS, Claude W., 66, of Caroline County, went to be with his parents and our Lord and Savior January 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Star; his daughter, Melissa; his sisters, Sally and Carol. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Hanover. Condolences may be made to blileys.com.View online memorial
