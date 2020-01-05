BAUMGARDNER, Ernestine Ross, 79, of Mechanicsville, passed peacefully on January 2, 2020. She was predeceased by her son, Dwight. She is survived by husband, Bob; son, Rob (Cheryl); grandchildren, Cameron, Bronwyn and Stewart; and granddog, Yogi. Ernestine was a graduate of East Tennessee University, class of 1962. She dedicated 35 years to teaching, most recently at Pearson's Corner Elementary School. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. Memorial services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, at Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 8209 Shady Grove Road. Interment is private.View online memorial
