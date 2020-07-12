BAUMGARTEN, John, 71, died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was the widower of Julia Elena Baumgarten. They shared 50 years together. Born in New York, N.Y., he was the son of John Baumgarten and Adeline Heinen. John carried three master's degrees and spent more than 26 years in the U.S. Navy. He was a retired Commander and a Desert Storm veteran. He was a member of Epiphany Church, Military Order of World Wars and Military Officers Association. He enjoyed volunteering his time in these organizations and will be remembered for his commitment and dedication to those he served. He was predeceased by his parents; and his twin sister, Jo-Ann. A funeral service was held on July 6, 2020, with inurnment in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Columban Fathers or Little Sisters of the Poor.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Washington and Lee faculty vote to change the university's name
-
Students could be closer together under Virginia's revised guidance for reopening schools
-
More tenants leaving Stony Point Fashion Park: Sur la Table closing; CinéBistro's reopening uncertain
-
Two Monument Avenue residents sue over removal of Confederate statues, urge their restoration
-
UPDATED: Richmond judge bars removal of lone remaining Richmond-owned Confederate statue
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Mausoleum sold for $7270 in 2016, sell for $6270. Call Robert, …
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Sites 3 & 4. Lot 255. Hillside Garden. Both for $1500. Call…