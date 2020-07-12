BAUMGARTEN, JOHN

BAUMGARTEN, John, 71, died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was the widower of Julia Elena Baumgarten. They shared 50 years together. Born in New York, N.Y., he was the son of John Baumgarten and Adeline Heinen. John carried three master's degrees and spent more than 26 years in the U.S. Navy. He was a retired Commander and a Desert Storm veteran. He was a member of Epiphany Church, Military Order of World Wars and Military Officers Association. He enjoyed volunteering his time in these organizations and will be remembered for his commitment and dedication to those he served. He was predeceased by his parents; and his twin sister, Jo-Ann. A funeral service was held on July 6, 2020, with inurnment in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Columban Fathers or Little Sisters of the Poor.

