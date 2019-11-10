BAYLESS, Susan Mary, 73, of North Chesterfield, Virginia, lost a long battle with Parkinson's disease on November 1, 2019. Susan was a lifelong educator and supporter of the arts. She was an active member of P.E.O. Chapter Y of Richmond, Va. Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Louise and Carson Bayless; her sister, Jane Fennimore; and her brother, David Bayless. She is survived by her sister, Priscilla Leathers; numerous nieces, nephews and many devoted friends. A celebration of Susan's life will be held at her home on November 17, at 1 p.m.View online memorial