BAYLOR, Senora Fells, 60, departed this life June 11, 2020. Surviving are her daughter, Letitia DaShane Baylor; grandson, Devin Walker; siblings, Donald Fells, Katrina Fells-Fette, Larry Fells and Wanda Fells-Wright; and other relatives and friends. Her remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be held Thursday, June 18, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Graveside rites Friday, June 19, 2:30 p.m., Second Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, 31220 Old Dawn Rd., Hanover, Va. www.hwdabney.comView online memorial
